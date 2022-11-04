Is Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM), -134.78% Below Its High, Poised For A Strong Recovery?

In recent trading session, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) saw 1.89 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.76 trading at $0.09 or 3.40% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $678.98M. That most recent trading price of NNDM’s stock is at a discount of -134.78% from its 52-week high price of $6.48 and is indicating a premium of 21.38% from its 52-week low price of $2.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.66 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.94 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.40%, in the last five days NNDM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 11/03/22 when the stock touched $2.76 price level, adding 7.07% to its value on the day. Nano Dimension Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -29.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.54% in past 5-day. Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) showed a performance of 8.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 18.44 million shares which calculate 8.94 days to cover the short interests.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 47.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 40.60% during past 5 years.

NNDM Dividends

Nano Dimension Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on December 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.01 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 20.01% institutions for Nano Dimension Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Murchinson Ltd. is the top institutional holder at NNDM for having 5.94 million shares of worth $16.3 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 2.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 5.52 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15.16 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR� Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.88 million shares of worth $7.89 million or 1.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.72 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $4.71 million in the company or a holder of 0.69% of company’s stock.