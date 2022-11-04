Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) At $27.73: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) saw 1.61 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $27.73 trading at $1.8 or 6.94% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.27B. That most recent trading price of HUN’s stock is at a discount of -50.2% from its 52-week high price of $41.65 and is indicating a premium of 15.15% from its 52-week low price of $23.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.32 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.51 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.94%, in the last five days HUN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/04/22 when the stock touched $27.73 price level, adding 0.68% to its value on the day. Huntsman Corporation’s shares saw a change of -25.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.12% in past 5-day. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) showed a performance of -3.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.59 million shares which calculate 2.64 days to cover the short interests.

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Huntsman Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -25.08% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 10.17% while that of industry is -2.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 33.70% in the current quarter and calculating -1.90% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.31 billion for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.33 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $1.87 billion and $2.29 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 23.60% while estimating it to be 1.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 26.90% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 304.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.17%.

HUN Dividends

Huntsman Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.97% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 85.45 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.91%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 85.45% institutions for Huntsman Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at HUN for having 18.24 million shares of worth $684.26 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 8.70% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Starboard Value LP, which was holding about 16.52 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.87% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $619.58 million.

On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund and First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 6.98 million shares of worth $197.82 million or 3.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.54 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $157.04 million in the company or a holder of 2.64% of company’s stock.