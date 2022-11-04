How To Know If Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Is Expensive At $8.65.

In last trading session, Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) saw 1.2 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.65 trading at -$0.54 or -5.88% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $946.74M. That closing price of WTTR’s stock is at a discount of -20.58% from its 52-week high price of $10.43 and is indicating a premium of 38.73% from its 52-week low price of $5.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.89 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 556.07K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.04 in the current quarter.

Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.88%, in the last five days WTTR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/31/22 when the stock touched $8.65 price level, adding 12.09% to its value on the day. Select Energy Services Inc.’s shares saw a change of 38.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.14% in past 5-day. Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) showed a performance of 6.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.36 million shares which calculate 3.64 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.38 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -38.73% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 13.29% for stock’s current value.

Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Select Energy Services Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 5.88% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 187.50% while that of industry is 15.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 121.10% in the current quarter and calculating 185.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 66.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $318.28 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $337.06 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

WTTR Dividends

Select Energy Services Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.61% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 69.39 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 82.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 69.39% institutions for Select Energy Services Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. SCF Partners, Inc. is the top institutional holder at WTTR for having 13.81 million shares of worth $118.34 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 14.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 5.22 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $44.74 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.47 million shares of worth $37.28 million or 5.57% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.9 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $16.31 million in the company or a holder of 1.94% of company’s stock.