How To Know If Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Is Expensive At $18.01.

In recent trading session, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) saw 2.0 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.48. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.01 trading at -$1.61 or -8.21% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.29B. That most recent trading price of KRP’s stock is at a discount of -11.49% from its 52-week high price of $20.08 and is indicating a premium of 29.59% from its 52-week low price of $12.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 259.87K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.4 in the current quarter.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.21%, in the last five days KRP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 11/03/22 when the stock touched $18.01 price level, adding 9.04% to its value on the day. Kimbell Royalty Partners LP’s shares saw a change of 43.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.14% in past 5-day. Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) showed a performance of 7.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.61 million shares which calculate 6.44 days to cover the short interests.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Kimbell Royalty Partners LP is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 10.91% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 182.35% while that of industry is 74.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -9.10% in the current quarter and calculating 223.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 37.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $67.72 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $69.42 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $52.55 million and $33.75 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 28.90% while estimating it to be 105.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 24.40% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 107.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3.55%.

KRP Dividends

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 39.68 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 47.30%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 39.68% institutions for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP that are currently holding shares of the company. Encap Energy Capital Fund VIII, L.P. is the top institutional holder at KRP for having 5.36 million shares of worth $96.98 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 9.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Mill Road Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 1.98 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.45% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $35.84 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Global X Fds-Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.17 million shares of worth $21.23 million or 2.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.97 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $17.53 million in the company or a holder of 1.69% of company’s stock.