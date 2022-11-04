Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Declines -375.60% In 2022; Are Investors Attracted By Its $4.20 Price?

In last trading session, Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) saw 1.23 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.20 trading at -$0.08 or -1.87% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $840.92M. That closing price of HIMS’s stock is at a discount of -118.81% from its 52-week high price of $9.19 and is indicating a premium of 35.24% from its 52-week low price of $2.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.54 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.87%, in the last five days HIMS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the stock touched $4.20 price level, adding 10.64% to its value on the day. Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s shares saw a change of -35.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.23% in past 5-day. Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) showed a performance of -26.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.31 million shares which calculate 4.44 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.61 to the stock, which implies a rise of 44.81% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -185.71% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -19.05% for stock’s current value.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Hims & Hers Health Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 0.24% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 14.29% while that of industry is -4.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 55.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $103.88 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $106.51 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

HIMS Dividends

Hims & Hers Health Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.98% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 45.92 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 58.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 45.92% institutions for Hims & Hers Health Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Redpoint Management, Llc is the top institutional holder at HIMS for having 10.4 million shares of worth $55.41 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 5.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Institutional Venture Management XV, LLC, which was holding about 10.2 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $54.38 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.92 million shares of worth $15.56 million or 1.48% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.77 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $12.53 million in the company or a holder of 1.40% of company’s stock.