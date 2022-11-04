Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Could Shrink By -81.70% Or More

In last trading session, Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) saw 2.19 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.25 trading at -$0.89 or -10.93% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $390.70M. That closing price of HCAT’s stock is at a discount of -646.48% from its 52-week high price of $54.12 and is indicating a discount of -10.9% from its 52-week low price of $8.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.94 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.16 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.93%, in the last five days HCAT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/28/22 when the stock touched $7.25 price level, adding 21.54% to its value on the day. Health Catalyst Inc.’s shares saw a change of -81.70% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.53% in past 5-day. Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) showed a performance of -31.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.75 million shares which calculate 3.35 days to cover the short interests.

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Health Catalyst Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -53.23% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -4.44% while that of industry is -4.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -5.60% in the current quarter and calculating 21.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 13.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $66.79 million for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $68.44 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

HCAT Dividends

Health Catalyst Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 103.31 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 105.51%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 103.31% institutions for Health Catalyst Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at HCAT for having 5.31 million shares of worth $38.46 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 9.69% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 4.74 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $34.35 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.52 million shares of worth $11.01 million or 2.78% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.3 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $9.41 million in the company or a holder of 2.37% of company’s stock.