H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Up 11.91% Over A Week, Now Can The Stock Hit Well Above $3.51?

In last trading session, H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) saw 1.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $32.98 trading at $1.43 or 4.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.59B. That closing price of HTHT’s stock is at a discount of -48.97% from its 52-week high price of $49.13 and is indicating a premium of 33.78% from its 52-week low price of $21.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.19 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For H World Group Limited (HTHT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 16 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.65 in the current quarter.

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.53%, in the last five days HTHT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 11/03/22 when the stock touched $32.98 price level, adding 0.33% to its value on the day. H World Group Limited’s shares saw a change of -11.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.91% in past 5-day. H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) showed a performance of -11.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.18 million shares which calculate 7.93 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $309.44 to the stock, which implies a rise of 89.34% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $247.20 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $365.90. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1009.46% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -649.55% for stock’s current value.

H World Group Limited (HTHT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that H World Group Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 13.65% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 126.09% while that of industry is 4.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -3,150.00% in the current quarter and calculating 590.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $558.24 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $603.51 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.50% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 80.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 29.28%.

HTHT Dividends

H World Group Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 22 and November 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 47.37 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 47.86%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 47.37% institutions for H World Group Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at HTHT for having 31.59 million shares of worth $1.04 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 9.82% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Schroder Investment Management Group, which was holding about 14.98 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.65% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $494.02 million.

On the other hand, Invesco Developing Markets Fund and New World Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 26.72 million shares of worth $881.15 million or 8.30% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.08 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $101.58 million in the company or a holder of 0.96% of company’s stock.