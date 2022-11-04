Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Declines -89.20% In 2022; Is It Attractive Enough At $10.41?

In recent trading session, Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN) saw 1.6 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.41 trading at -$3.11 or -23.00% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.21B. That most recent trading price of GTN’s stock is at a discount of -138.33% from its 52-week high price of $24.81 and is indicating a discount of -26.71% from its 52-week low price of $13.19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.68 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 643.32K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Gray Television Inc. (GTN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.41 in the current quarter.

Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -23.00%, in the last five days GTN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the stock touched $10.41 price level, adding 32.45% to its value on the day. Gray Television Inc.’s shares saw a change of -32.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.12% in past 5-day. Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN) showed a performance of -11.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.65 million shares which calculate 5.95 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $27.14 to the stock, which implies a rise of 61.64% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $18.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $32.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -207.4% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -72.91% for stock’s current value.

Gray Television Inc. (GTN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Gray Television Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -30.02% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 1,270.00% while that of industry is 8.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 540.60% in the current quarter and calculating 1,547.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 57.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $950.99 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.15 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -14.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -89.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 36.90%.

GTN Dividends

Gray Television Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 92.45 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 107.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 92.45% institutions for Gray Television Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the top institutional holder at GTN for having 6.46 million shares of worth $67.29 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 7.55% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 5.88 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.87% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $61.25 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.47 million shares of worth $25.78 million or 2.89% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.01 million shares on Jul 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $20.95 million in the company or a holder of 2.35% of company’s stock.