Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) 23.71% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Can It Keep Rising?

In recent trading session, Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) saw 2.25 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.39. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.49 trading at $0.88 or 10.22% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.72B. That most recent trading price of GOGL’s stock is at a discount of -73.45% from its 52-week high price of $16.46 and is indicating a premium of 23.71% from its 52-week low price of $7.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.08 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 10.22%, in the last five days GOGL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/04/22 when the stock touched $9.49 price level, adding 0.73% to its value on the day. Golden Ocean Group Limited’s shares saw a change of -7.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.53% in past 5-day. Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) showed a performance of 1.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.0 million shares which calculate 2.41 days to cover the short interests.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Golden Ocean Group Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -37.24% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -27.88% while that of industry is 16.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -45.90% in the current quarter and calculating -60.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 11.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.03 billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.76 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 32.20% during past 5 years.

GOGL Dividends

Golden Ocean Group Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 39.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 34.46 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 56.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 34.46% institutions for Golden Ocean Group Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is the top institutional holder at GOGL for having 6.99 million shares of worth $66.55 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 3.54% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Folketrygdfondet, which was holding about 6.37 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $60.6 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.68 million shares of worth $25.5 million or 1.36% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.3 million shares on Jul 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $21.87 million in the company or a holder of 1.16% of company’s stock.