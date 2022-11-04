Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Achieved Almost -43.26% Growth In A Month. Also Looks Good Long Term.

In last trading session, Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) saw 2.88 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $101.39 trading at -$4.32 or -4.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.64B. That closing price of GNRC’s stock is at a discount of -374.31% from its 52-week high price of $480.90 and is indicating a discount of -3.37% from its 52-week low price of $104.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.58 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.82 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 14 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $2.62 in the current quarter.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.09%, in the last five days GNRC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the stock touched $101.39 price level, adding 15.75% to its value on the day. Generac Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -71.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.37% in past 5-day. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) showed a performance of -43.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.44 million shares which calculate 5.36 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $149.05 to the stock, which implies a rise of 31.98% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $75.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $210.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -107.12% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 26.03% for stock’s current value.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 9.60% in the current quarter and calculating 36.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 38.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

17 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.26 billion for the same. And 17 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.33 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $919.98 million and $942.7 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 37.50% while estimating it to be 41.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 40.60% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 51.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.16%.

GNRC Dividends

Generac Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.73% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.96 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.51%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 90.96% institutions for Generac Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at GNRC for having 6.77 million shares of worth $2.01 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 10.61% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 5.02 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.49 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.84 million shares of worth $547.7 million or 2.89% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.45 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $430.48 million in the company or a holder of 2.27% of company’s stock.