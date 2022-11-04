Funko Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Drops -4.69 Percent In A Week: What Motivates The Stock?

In recent trading session, Funko Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) saw 7.69 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.86. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.65 trading at -$9.85 or -50.49% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $968.95M. That most recent trading price of FNKO’s stock is at a discount of -187.98% from its 52-week high price of $27.79 and is indicating a discount of -58.34% from its 52-week low price of $15.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.54 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 670.82K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Funko Inc. (FNKO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.23 in the current quarter.

Funko Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -50.49%, in the last five days FNKO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the stock touched $9.65 price level, adding 54.52% to its value on the day. Funko Inc.’s shares saw a change of 3.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.69% in past 5-day. Funko Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) showed a performance of -7.10% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.77 million shares which calculate 1.9 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $25.38 to the stock, which implies a rise of 61.98% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $13.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $48.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -397.41% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -34.72% for stock’s current value.

Funko Inc. (FNKO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Funko Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 16.63% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 33.80% while that of industry is -5.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -42.50% in the current quarter and calculating 46.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 26.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $292.63 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $320.45 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $205.15 million and $267.73 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 42.60% while estimating it to be 19.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 13.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 876.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.70%.

FNKO Dividends

Funko Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Funko Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 34.77% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.77 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 128.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 83.77% institutions for Funko Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ACON Equity Management, L.L.C. is the top institutional holder at FNKO for having 9.12 million shares of worth $157.27 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 19.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Woodson Capital Management, LP, which was holding about 4.0 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $69.0 million.

On the other hand, MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.02 million shares of worth $20.88 million or 2.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.7 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $15.52 million in the company or a holder of 1.48% of company’s stock.