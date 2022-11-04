Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) Price Forecast For The Next 12 Months Is Set At $110.00.

In last trading session, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) saw 3.28 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $67.65 trading at $2.08 or 3.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.87B. That closing price of FND’s stock is at a discount of -115.65% from its 52-week high price of $145.89 and is indicating a premium of 11.44% from its 52-week low price of $59.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.85 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.51 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 20 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.65 in the current quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.17%, in the last five days FND remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the stock touched $67.65 price level, adding 10.36% to its value on the day. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -47.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.56% in past 5-day. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) showed a performance of -8.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.41 million shares which calculate 6.35 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $92.68 to the stock, which implies a rise of 27.01% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $65.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $110.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -62.6% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 3.92% for stock’s current value.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -14.86% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 11.07% while that of industry is -4.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 8.30% in the current quarter and calculating 45.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 25.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.09 billion for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.11 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $876.55 million and $914.34 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 24.40% while estimating it to be 21.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 41.40% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 43.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 23.20%.

FND Dividends

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.87% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 105.52 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 107.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 105.52% institutions for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital World Investors is the top institutional holder at FND for having 12.97 million shares of worth $877.5 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 12.23% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 9.04 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $611.64 million.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.62 million shares of worth $380.38 million or 5.30% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.05 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $273.74 million in the company or a holder of 3.82% of company’s stock.