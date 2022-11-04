First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $157.73?

In last trading session, First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) saw 3.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $157.73 trading at $7.66 or 5.10% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $16.62B. That closing price of FSLR’s stock is at a premium of 1.89% from its 52-week high price of $154.75 and is indicating a premium of 62.21% from its 52-week low price of $59.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.7 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.17 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.10%, in the last five days FSLR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 11/03/22 when the stock touched $157.73 price level, adding 0.47% to its value on the day. First Solar Inc.’s shares saw a change of 80.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved 20.24% in past 5-day. First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) showed a performance of 17.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.71 million shares which calculate 2.16 days to cover the short interests.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that First Solar Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 106.43% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -109.59% while that of industry is 1.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 28.60% in the current quarter and calculating -124.40% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -15.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

16 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $692.09 million for the same. And 16 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $775.81 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 25.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 17.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.64%.

FSLR Dividends

First Solar Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on October 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.73% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 79.36 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 88.90%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 79.36% institutions for First Solar Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at FSLR for having 14.23 million shares of worth $1.19 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 13.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 9.17 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.60% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $767.98 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.85 million shares of worth $194.39 million or 2.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.77 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $232.05 million in the company or a holder of 2.60% of company’s stock.