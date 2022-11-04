First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Shares Rebounded 21.91% From Their Lows – But Can They Continue?

In last trading session, First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) saw 5.86 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.08 trading at $0.03 or 0.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.12B. That closing price of AG’s stock is at a discount of -81.56% from its 52-week high price of $14.67 and is indicating a premium of 21.91% from its 52-week low price of $6.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.66 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.78 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.02 in the current quarter.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.37%, in the last five days AG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the stock touched $8.08 price level, adding 11.31% to its value on the day. First Majestic Silver Corp.’s shares saw a change of -27.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.60% in past 5-day. First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) showed a performance of -7.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.09 million shares which calculate 2.64 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.35 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.58% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.16 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -54.7% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 11.39% for stock’s current value.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that First Majestic Silver Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -18.22% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -200.00% while that of industry is -32.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -60.00% in the current quarter and calculating 214.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $173 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $197 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $154.07 million and $124.65 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 12.30% while estimating it to be 58.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -33.08% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -500.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 46.80%.

AG Dividends

First Majestic Silver Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.49% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 33.57 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 38.36%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 33.57% institutions for First Majestic Silver Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at AG for having 26.16 million shares of worth $344.33 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 9.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, which was holding about 10.13 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $133.3 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 13.86 million shares of worth $99.48 million or 5.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.13 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $133.3 million in the company or a holder of 3.85% of company’s stock.