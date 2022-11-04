First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) Reduces -45.24% In A Week: What’s Taking The Stock Higher?

In last trading session, First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) saw 2.1 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.23 trading at -$0.1 or -30.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.02M. That closing price of FHS’s stock is at a discount of -1182.61% from its 52-week high price of $2.95 and is indicating a discount of -30.43% from its 52-week low price of $0.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 408.63K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (FHS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -30.51%, in the last five days FHS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 11/02/22 when the stock touched $0.23 price level, adding 46.73% to its value on the day. First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -85.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved -45.24% in past 5-day. First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) showed a performance of -63.78% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 51280.0 shares which calculate 0.68 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $45.28 to the stock, which implies a rise of 99.49% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $45.28 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $45.28. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -19586.96% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -19586.96% for stock’s current value.

First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (FHS) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 88.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

FHS Dividends

First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE:FHS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.57 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14.57% institutions for First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Eqt Fund Management S.a R.l. is the top institutional holder at FHS for having 4.13 million shares of worth $0.95 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 22.70% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 87200.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.48% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $20056.0.