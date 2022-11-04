Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Up Almost 8.29% In One Month, Looking Good For The Long Term

In recent trading session, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) saw 9.66 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.17 trading at $0.09 or 8.33% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.29M. That most recent trading price of DUO’s stock is at a discount of -1566.67% from its 52-week high price of $19.50 and is indicating a premium of 48.72% from its 52-week low price of $0.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.83 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 475.80K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 8.33%, in the last five days DUO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/31/22 when the stock touched $1.17 price level, adding 43.75% to its value on the day. Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -84.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved -23.94% in past 5-day. Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) showed a performance of 8.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 94530.0 shares which calculate 1.77 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $191.32 to the stock, which implies a rise of 99.39% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $191.32 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $191.32. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -16252.14% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -16252.14% for stock’s current value.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -56.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $26.15 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $18.91 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -14.30% during past 5 years.

DUO Dividends

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 17 and November 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.39% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.80 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.80% institutions for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at DUO for having 13895.0 shares of worth $76721.0. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 0.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, which was holding about 7354.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $40605.0.