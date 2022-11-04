DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV) Shares Are Up 31.48% From The Lows, But Can They Stay Up?

In last trading session, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV) saw 1.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.13 trading at -$0.79 or -3.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.25B. That closing price of DV’s stock is at a discount of -53.28% from its 52-week high price of $38.52 and is indicating a premium of 31.48% from its 52-week low price of $17.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.71 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.21 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.05 in the current quarter.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.05%, in the last five days DV remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/28/22 when the stock touched $25.13 price level, adding 16.84% to its value on the day. DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -24.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.20% in past 5-day. DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV) showed a performance of -10.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.36 million shares which calculate 3.66 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $32.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 22.68% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $26.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $42.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -67.13% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3.46% for stock’s current value.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 17.48% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 55.56% while that of industry is 3.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 34.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $109.21 million for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $133.08 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 38.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.20%.

DV Dividends

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.69% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 99.32 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 100.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 99.32% institutions for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Providence Equity Partners L.l.c. is the top institutional holder at DV for having 82.52 million shares of worth $2.07 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 50.18% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 9.05 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.50% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $227.37 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.24 million shares of worth $81.47 million or 1.97% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.66 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $66.96 million in the company or a holder of 1.62% of company’s stock.