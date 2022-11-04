Does Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Look Expensive At $22.25? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) saw 12.01 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.74. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.25 trading at -$1.37 or -5.80% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.30B. That closing price of SPR’s stock is at a discount of -139.6% from its 52-week high price of $53.31 and is indicating a premium of 3.33% from its 52-week low price of $21.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.95 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.16 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.80%, in the last five days SPR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 11/02/22 when the stock touched $22.25 price level, adding 10.57% to its value on the day. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -48.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.15% in past 5-day. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) showed a performance of -12.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.93 million shares which calculate 2.73 days to cover the short interests.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -40.06% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 44.51% while that of industry is 4.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 22.60% in the current quarter and calculating 96.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 31.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.28 billion for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.37 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -27.80% during past 5 years.

SPR Dividends

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 82.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 82.94%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 82.08% institutions for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at SPR for having 9.38 million shares of worth $458.79 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 8.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, which was holding about 5.7 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $278.86 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.06 million shares of worth $149.77 million or 2.92% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.63 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $128.77 million in the company or a holder of 2.51% of company’s stock.