Does Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Look Expensive At $147.50? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) saw 9.19 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $147.50 trading at -$1.12 or -0.75% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $55.08B. That closing price of MRNA’s stock is at a discount of -155.36% from its 52-week high price of $376.65 and is indicating a premium of 22.01% from its 52-week low price of $115.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.28 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.03 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.75%, in the last five days MRNA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the stock touched $147.50 price level, adding 7.16% to its value on the day. Moderna Inc.’s shares saw a change of -41.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.35% in past 5-day. Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) showed a performance of 17.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.29 million shares which calculate 2.87 days to cover the short interests.

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Moderna Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 3.86% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -12.34% while that of industry is 2.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -29.60% in the current quarter and calculating -7.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 19.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.07 billion for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.98 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $4.35 billion and $6.21 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -6.60% while estimating it to be -3.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 111.10% during past 5 years.

MRNA Dividends

Moderna Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.41% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 64.21 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 70.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 64.21% institutions for Moderna Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at MRNA for having 45.63 million shares of worth $7.86 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 11.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 28.67 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.94 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 9.9 million shares of worth $1.52 billion or 2.49% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.36 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.61 billion in the company or a holder of 2.35% of company’s stock.