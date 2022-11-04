Do You Like Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) At $4.16?

In last trading session, Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) saw 54.53 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.86. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.16 trading at $0.55 or 15.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.95B. That closing price of RIG’s stock is at a discount of -33.65% from its 52-week high price of $5.56 and is indicating a premium of 44.23% from its 52-week low price of $2.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 27.63 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 22.66 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Transocean Ltd. (RIG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.15 in the current quarter.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 15.24%, in the last five days RIG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 11/03/22 when the stock touched $4.16 price level, adding 0.72% to its value on the day. Transocean Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 50.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.29% in past 5-day. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) showed a performance of 38.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 111.49 million shares which calculate 3.6 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.90 to the stock, which implies a rise of 15.1% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -92.31% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 27.88% for stock’s current value.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Transocean Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -1.19% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 18.92% while that of industry is 50.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 21.10% in the current quarter and calculating 75.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $654.17 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $702.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $621 million and $586 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 5.30% while estimating it to be 19.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19.60% during past 5 years.

RIG Dividends

Transocean Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.39% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 54.82 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 59.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 54.82% institutions for Transocean Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at RIG for having 55.15 million shares of worth $229.43 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 7.81% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, which was holding about 47.06 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.67% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $195.79 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 25.78 million shares of worth $107.25 million or 3.65% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 17.03 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $70.83 million in the company or a holder of 2.41% of company’s stock.