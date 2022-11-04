Do You Like The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) At $160.38?

In recent trading session, The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) saw 3.0 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.45. Company’s recent per share price level of $160.38 trading at $3.63 or 2.32% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $90.77B. That most recent trading price of BA’s stock is at a discount of -45.87% from its 52-week high price of $233.94 and is indicating a premium of 29.53% from its 52-week low price of $113.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.66 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.22 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For The Boeing Company (BA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 26 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 4 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 17 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.19 in the current quarter.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.32%, in the last five days BA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 11/04/22 when the stock touched $160.38 price level, adding 0.37% to its value on the day. The Boeing Company’s shares saw a change of -22.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.16% in past 5-day. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) showed a performance of 18.65% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.2 million shares which calculate 1.25 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $188.70 to the stock, which implies a rise of 15.01% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $121.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $250.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -55.88% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 24.55% for stock’s current value.

The Boeing Company (BA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that The Boeing Company is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 4.17% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 5.93% while that of industry is -4.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 102.50% in the current quarter and calculating 94.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $19.57 billion for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $18.36 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $14.79 billion and $15.83 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 32.30% while estimating it to be 16.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -23.80% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 65.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.17%.

BA Dividends

The Boeing Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 24 and January 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 50.58 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 50.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 50.58% institutions for The Boeing Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Newport Trust Co is the top institutional holder at BA for having 44.98 million shares of worth $7.22 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 7.57% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 44.53 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.50% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.15 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 17.43 million shares of worth $2.8 billion or 2.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12.31 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.98 billion in the company or a holder of 2.07% of company’s stock.