Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Share Price Rebounds 25.82% From The Lows – But Can It Keep Going?

In recent trading session, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) saw 1.33 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.40. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.76 trading at $0.35 or 3.72% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $19.71B. That most recent trading price of DB’s stock is at a discount of -71.11% from its 52-week high price of $16.70 and is indicating a premium of 25.82% from its 52-week low price of $7.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.80 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.22 in the current quarter.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.72%, in the last five days DB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 11/02/22 when the stock touched $9.76 price level, adding 1.01% to its value on the day. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s shares saw a change of -24.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.19% in past 5-day. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) showed a performance of 20.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.51 million shares which calculate 2.23 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.53 to the stock, which implies a rise of 22.11% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $8.89 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18.29. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -87.4% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 8.91% for stock’s current value.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -4.85% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -10.47% while that of industry is 2.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 300.00% in the current quarter and calculating 4.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 23.40% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 62.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.01%.

DB Dividends

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 38.93 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 41.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 38.93% institutions for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft that are currently holding shares of the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is the top institutional holder at DB for having 82.41 million shares of worth $800.59 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 3.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 70.65 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $686.35 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 26.62 million shares of worth $258.63 million or 1.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 14.69 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $142.72 million in the company or a holder of 0.71% of company’s stock.