Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Price Forecast For The Next 12 Months Is Set At $31.00.

In recent trading session, Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) saw 1.52 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.63 trading at -$2.2 or -15.91% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.37B. That most recent trading price of DH’s stock is at a discount of -279.11% from its 52-week high price of $44.09 and is indicating a discount of -11.78% from its 52-week low price of $13.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.48 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 548.30K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.05 in the current quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -15.91%, in the last five days DH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the stock touched $11.63 price level, adding 27.94% to its value on the day. Definitive Healthcare Corp.’s shares saw a change of -49.40% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.89% in past 5-day. Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) showed a performance of -15.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.95 million shares which calculate 6.49 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22.10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 47.38% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $11.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $31.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -166.55% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 5.42% for stock’s current value.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Definitive Healthcare Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -38.48% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 133.33% while that of industry is -4.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 34.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $53.61 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $57.41 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 44.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 72.00%.

DH Dividends

Definitive Healthcare Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 106.03 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 108.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 106.03% institutions for Definitive Healthcare Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Advent International Corporation is the top institutional holder at DH for having 62.49 million shares of worth $1.54 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 63.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Echo Street Capital Management LLC, which was holding about 5.51 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $135.88 million.

On the other hand, Conestoga Small Cap Fund and Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.0 million shares of worth $49.32 million or 2.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.43 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $32.85 million in the company or a holder of 1.47% of company’s stock.