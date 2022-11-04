Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Lost -0.65% In A Week: What’s Driving The Stock?

In last trading session, Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) saw 1.72 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.06 trading at $0.09 or 3.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.56B. That closing price of CRON’s stock is at a discount of -121.9% from its 52-week high price of $6.79 and is indicating a premium of 16.01% from its 52-week low price of $2.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.8 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.86 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.03%, in the last five days CRON remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the stock touched $3.06 price level, adding 8.93% to its value on the day. Cronos Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -21.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.65% in past 5-day. Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) showed a performance of 3.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.07 million shares which calculate 8.09 days to cover the short interests.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cronos Group Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 1.66% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 76.64% while that of industry is 11.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -133.30% in the current quarter and calculating -128.60% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 56.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $27.79 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $31.08 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $15.62 million and $20.41 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 77.90% while estimating it to be 52.30% for the next quarter.

CRON Dividends

Cronos Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 47.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.92 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 30.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 15.92% institutions for Cronos Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at CRON for having 11.4 million shares of worth $44.36 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 3.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Chescapmanager LLC, which was holding about 8.33 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.20% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $32.39 million.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 11.4 million shares of worth $44.36 million or 3.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.49 million shares on Apr 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $7.53 million in the company or a holder of 0.66% of company’s stock.