CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Plunges -3.35% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In recent trading session, CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) saw 0.52 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.51 trading at -$2.22 or -11.85% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $979.58M. That most recent trading price of CDNA’s stock is at a discount of -204.0% from its 52-week high price of $50.19 and is indicating a premium of 9.57% from its 52-week low price of $14.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.8 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 852.23K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For CareDx Inc (CDNA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.11 in the current quarter.

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -11.85%, in the last five days CDNA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the stock touched $16.51 price level, adding 20.28% to its value on the day. CareDx Inc’s shares saw a change of -58.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.35% in past 5-day. CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) showed a performance of 2.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.69 million shares which calculate 5.33 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $39.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 57.67% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $33.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $51.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -208.9% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -99.88% for stock’s current value.

CareDx Inc (CDNA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that CareDx Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -40.84% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -272.41% while that of industry is 2.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -266.70% in the current quarter and calculating 69.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 10.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $85.13 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $87.62 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $79.22 million and $78.92 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 7.50% while estimating it to be 11.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 24.50% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -45.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

CDNA Dividends

CareDx Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 105.40 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 108.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 105.40% institutions for CareDx Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at CDNA for having 5.79 million shares of worth $96.53 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 10.83% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 4.99 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.33% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $83.15 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.75 million shares of worth $95.86 million or 10.75% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.18 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $53.03 million in the company or a holder of 5.95% of company’s stock.