Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) At $5.18: What To Do?

In last trading session, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) saw 12.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.18 trading at -$2.43 or -31.93% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $724.94M. That closing price of AUPH’s stock is at a discount of -555.79% from its 52-week high price of $33.97 and is indicating a discount of -21.24% from its 52-week low price of $6.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.79 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.23 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -31.93%, in the last five days AUPH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/28/22 when the stock touched $5.18 price level, adding 39.2% to its value on the day. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -77.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved -34.51% in past 5-day. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) showed a performance of -31.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.84 million shares which calculate 4.43 days to cover the short interests.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -52.26% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 39.29% while that of industry is 11.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 40.50% in the current quarter and calculating 61.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 195.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $27.14 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $33.21 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -16.20% during past 5 years.

AUPH Dividends

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 01 and November 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.41% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 31.17 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 33.30%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 31.17% institutions for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at AUPH for having 6.45 million shares of worth $79.9 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 5.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, which was holding about 3.97 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.10% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $49.15 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.04 million shares of worth $30.54 million or 2.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.83 million shares on May 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $20.59 million in the company or a holder of 1.42% of company’s stock.