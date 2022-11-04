AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) Decline -1.53%, More Rally Possible

In recent trading session, AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) saw 0.69 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.71 trading at -$0.29 or -1.53% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.52B. That most recent trading price of HKD’s stock is at a discount of -13557.4% from its 52-week high price of $2555.30 and is indicating a premium of 35.6% from its 52-week low price of $12.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.53 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 412.25K if we extend that period to 3-months.
AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.53%, in the last five days HKD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/31/22 when the stock touched $18.71 price level, adding 29.45% to its value on the day. AMTD Digital Inc.’s shares saw a change of 17.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.95% in past 5-day. AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) showed a performance of -56.57% in past 30-days.
Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now
While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.
Sign up here to get your free report now.
Sponsored
HKD Dividends
AMTD Digital Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 23.44 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 23.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 23.44% institutions for AMTD Digital Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.