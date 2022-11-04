Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) 2.58% Up Over A Week, Can The Stock Hit Well Above $1.51?

In last trading session, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) saw 95.14 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.98. Company’s recent per share price level of $60.11 trading at $1.48 or 2.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $91.70B. That closing price of AMD’s stock is at a discount of -173.6% from its 52-week high price of $164.46 and is indicating a premium of 9.22% from its 52-week low price of $54.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 89.39 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 83.90 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 44 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 14 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 28 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.69 in the current quarter.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.52%, in the last five days AMD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 11/02/22 when the stock touched $60.11 price level, adding 5.98% to its value on the day. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s shares saw a change of -58.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.58% in past 5-day. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) showed a performance of -11.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 37.93 million shares which calculate 0.41 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $89.45 to the stock, which implies a rise of 32.8% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $60.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $200.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -232.72% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 0.18% for stock’s current value.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -35.96% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 27.96% while that of industry is 9.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -25.00% in the current quarter and calculating -38.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 43.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

30 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.58 billion for the same. And 29 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.58 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $4.83 billion and $5.89 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 15.70% while estimating it to be -5.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 44.60% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 24.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.46%.

AMD Dividends

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 30 and February 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.34% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 68.20 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 68.20% institutions for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at AMD for having 133.65 million shares of worth $8.03 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 8.28% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 116.37 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.0 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 47.72 million shares of worth $2.87 billion or 2.96% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 35.87 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $2.16 billion in the company or a holder of 2.22% of company’s stock.