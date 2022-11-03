Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Stock Has Fallen -86.85% YTD, What Do Analysts Anticipate Next?

In last trading session, Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) saw 2.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.34. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $0.17 trading at $0.0 or 1.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.07M. That closing price of ZVOâ€™s stock is at a discount of -988.24% from its 52-week high price of $1.85 and is indicating a premium of 23.53% from its 52-week low price of $0.13. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.97 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.21%, in the last five days ZVO remained trading in the green while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Thursday, 10/27/22 when the stock touched $0.17 price level, adding 24.21% to its value on the day. Zovio Incâ€™s shares saw a change of -86.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.83% in past 5-day. Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) showed a performance of 6.10% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.22 million shares which calculate 1.58 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 96.6% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.00. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -2841.18% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2841.18% for stockâ€™s current value.

Zovio Inc (ZVO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Zovio Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -77.13% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 42.55% while that of industry is 13.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -11.40% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

0 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $61.63 million for the same.

Weighing up companyâ€™s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -12.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, companyâ€™s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 16.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

ZVO Dividends

Zovio Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 25 and October 31 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.88% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 55.09 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 59.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 55.09% institutions for Zovio Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at ZVO for having 2.61 million shares of worth $2.14 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 7.67% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Royce & Associates LP, which was holding about 2.45 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 7.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.01 million.

On the other hand, Royce Opportunity Fund and Heartland Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.58 million shares of worth $1.3 million or 4.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.23 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.0 million in the company or a holder of 3.59% of companyâ€™s stock.