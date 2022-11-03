XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Currently -755.3% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) saw 48.62 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $6.60 trading at $0.19 or 2.96% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.08B. That closing price of XPEVâ€™s stock is at a discount of -755.3% from its 52-week high price of $56.45 and is indicating a premium of 5.3% from its 52-week low price of $6.25. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 36.67 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 21.26 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For XPeng Inc. (XPEV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 33 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 24 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.3 in the current quarter.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.96%, in the last five days XPEV remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Thursday, 10/27/22 when the stock touched $6.60 price level, adding 16.24% to its value on the day. XPeng Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of -86.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.41% in past 5-day. XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) showed a performance of -44.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19.72 million shares which calculate 1.92 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $158.19 to the stock, which implies a rise of 95.83% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $22.94 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $308.72. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -4577.58% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -247.58% for stockâ€™s current value.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that XPeng Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -75.30% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -79.07% while that of industry is -4.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -36.40% in the current quarter and calculating -35.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 95.20% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.05 billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.55 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $533.87 million and $900.06 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 97.50% while estimating it to be 72.30% for the next quarter.

In 2022, companyâ€™s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 7.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -8.73%.

XPEV Dividends

XPeng Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 21 and November 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.79% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 35.90 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 38.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 35.90% institutions for XPeng Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at XPEV for having 20.22 million shares of worth $557.76 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 3.08% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 19.48 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 2.97% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $537.35 million.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 8.49 million shares of worth $269.46 million or 1.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.86 million shares on Apr 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $168.8 million in the company or a holder of 1.05% of companyâ€™s stock.