With 44.58% From The Low, Is Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) Up For More Gains?

In recent trading session, Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) saw 36.31 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.40 trading at $0.72 or 42.73% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $19.76M. That most recent trading price of VRAX’s stock is at a discount of -1108.33% from its 52-week high price of $29.00 and is indicating a premium of 44.58% from its 52-week low price of $1.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 78910.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.92 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 42.73%, in the last five days VRAX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 11/03/22 when the stock touched $2.40 price level, adding 5.88% to its value on the day. Virax Biolabs Group Limited’s shares saw a change of -90.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.07% in past 5-day. Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) showed a performance of -39.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 38040.0 shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

VRAX Dividends

Virax Biolabs Group Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 61.77% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.05 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.05% institutions for Virax Biolabs Group Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund is the top institutional holder at VRAX for having 5416.0 shares of worth $12349.0. And as of Aug 30, 2022, it was holding 0.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.