WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) Has Recovered -30.90 Percent This Year, But Further Gains Of -3668.66% Are Not Out Of The Question.

In recent trading session, WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) saw 0.69 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.34 trading at $0.15 or 12.61% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $230.03M. That most recent trading price of WETG’s stock is at a discount of -3668.66% from its 52-week high price of $50.50 and is indicating a premium of 47.76% from its 52-week low price of $0.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.22 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.29 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 12.61%, in the last five days WETG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 11/03/22 when the stock touched $1.34 price level, adding 7.59% to its value on the day. WeTrade Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -70.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.21% in past 5-day. WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) showed a performance of 38.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.62 million shares which calculate 0.82 days to cover the short interests.

WETG Dividends

WeTrade Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 21 and November 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 68.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.03 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.03% institutions for WeTrade Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Software ETF is the top institutional holder at WETG for having 1.84 million shares of worth $2.5 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 0.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF, which was holding about 38142.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $51873.0.