Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) Down -6.23% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In last trading session, Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) saw 13.71 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.76 trading at -$0.36 or -8.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.29B. That closing price of UEC’s stock is at a discount of -75.53% from its 52-week high price of $6.60 and is indicating a premium of 37.77% from its 52-week low price of $2.34. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.65 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.98 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.74%, in the last five days UEC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the stock touched $3.76 price level, adding 14.74% to its value on the day. Uranium Energy Corp.’s shares saw a change of 12.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.56% in past 5-day. Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) showed a performance of -6.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 51.75 million shares which calculate 5.67 days to cover the short interests.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Uranium Energy Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -21.17% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -300.00% while that of industry is 13.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.40% during past 5 years.

UEC Dividends

Uranium Energy Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 26 and October 31 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 44.62 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 45.49%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 44.62% institutions for Uranium Energy Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. State Street Corporation is the top institutional holder at UEC for having 30.82 million shares of worth $141.44 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 10.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 17.33 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $79.53 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 24.54 million shares of worth $75.59 million or 8.57% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.6 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $41.88 million in the company or a holder of 4.75% of company’s stock.