UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Is Down -18.84% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In recent trading session, UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) saw 2.16 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.19 trading at $0.03 or 0.27% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.92B. That most recent trading price of PATH’s stock is at a discount of -432.35% from its 52-week high price of $59.57 and is indicating a premium of 0.89% from its 52-week low price of $11.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.47 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.09 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For UiPath Inc. (PATH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 22 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 12 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.05 in the current quarter.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.27%, in the last five days PATH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the stock touched $11.19 price level, adding 15.03% to its value on the day. UiPath Inc.’s shares saw a change of -74.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.39% in past 5-day. UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) showed a performance of -18.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 27.53 million shares which calculate 3.35 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $17.63 to the stock, which implies a rise of 36.53% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $12.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -168.1% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -7.24% for stock’s current value.

UiPath Inc. (PATH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that UiPath Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -41.63% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -150.00% while that of industry is 14.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 12.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

20 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $245.34 million for the same. And 20 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $275.02 million in the next quarter that will end on Jan 2023.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -549.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.78%.

PATH Dividends

UiPath Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between December 06 and December 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 61.40 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 69.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 61.40% institutions for UiPath Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at PATH for having 46.08 million shares of worth $527.2 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 9.86% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc., which was holding about 29.19 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $333.97 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 27.14 million shares of worth $310.51 million or 5.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.84 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $101.15 million in the company or a holder of 1.89% of company’s stock.