Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) Is 9.24% Higher Than A Week Ago, Can It Hit Well Above $0.23?

In last trading session, Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) saw 1.67 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.72 trading at -$0.04 or -1.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $375.06M. That closing price of LLAP’s stock is at a discount of -366.54% from its 52-week high price of $12.69 and is indicating a premium of 37.87% from its 52-week low price of $1.69. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.71 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 828.76K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.45%, in the last five days LLAP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/31/22 when the stock touched $2.72 price level, adding 20.23% to its value on the day. Terran Orbital Corporation’s shares saw a change of -72.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.24% in past 5-day. Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) showed a performance of 39.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.77 million shares which calculate 2.86 days to cover the short interests.

LLAP Dividends

Terran Orbital Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 48.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 35.84 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 69.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 35.84% institutions for Terran Orbital Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP is the top institutional holder at LLAP for having 22.29 million shares of worth $102.11 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 16.18% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Lockheed Martin Corp., which was holding about 13.21 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.58% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $90.86 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.49 million shares of worth $2.22 million or 0.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.25 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.13 million in the company or a holder of 0.18% of company’s stock.