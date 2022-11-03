Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Currently -14172.73% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In recent trading session, Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) saw 1.23 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.19. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.11 trading at -$0.01 or -9.38% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.06M. That most recent trading price of TANH’s stock is at a discount of -14172.73% from its 52-week high price of $15.70 and is indicating a discount of -9.09% from its 52-week low price of $0.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.76 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 819.29K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.38%, in the last five days TANH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/28/22 when the stock touched $0.11 price level, adding 34.48% to its value on the day. Tantech Holdings Ltd’s shares saw a change of -97.40% in year-to-date performance and have moved -29.22% in past 5-day. Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) showed a performance of -38.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 97480.0 shares which calculate 0.19 days to cover the short interests.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -21.90% during past 5 years.

TANH Dividends

Tantech Holdings Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on July 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.94 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 21.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19.94% institutions for Tantech Holdings Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at TANH for having 1.5 million shares of worth $0.16 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 5.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 1.19 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.13 million.