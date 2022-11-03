Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:STRY) Down Almost -79.26% In 1 Month, Long Term Looking Good As Well

In last trading session, Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:STRY) saw 86.2 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.28 trading at $0.1 or 55.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $45.47M. That closing price of STRY’s stock is at a discount of -3792.86% from its 52-week high price of $10.90 and is indicating a premium of 39.29% from its 52-week low price of $0.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 12.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 941.76K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.3 in the current quarter.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:STRY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 55.56%, in the last five days STRY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 11/02/22 when the stock touched $0.28 price level, adding 40.43% to its value on the day. Starry Group Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -97.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.22% in past 5-day. Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:STRY) showed a performance of -79.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.51 million shares which calculate 4.06 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.69 to the stock, which implies a rise of 94.03% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2757.14% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 10.71% for stock’s current value.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $8.79 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $15.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

STRY Dividends

Starry Group Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:STRY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.69% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 61.59 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 61.59% institutions for Starry Group Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at STRY for having 22.44 million shares of worth $6.28 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 14.25% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Tiger Global Management, LLC, which was holding about 19.35 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.42 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.49 million shares of worth $0.42 million or 0.95% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.96 million shares on Jul 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.27 million in the company or a holder of 0.61% of company’s stock.