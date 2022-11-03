Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Drops -15.93 Percent, But More Could Be Coming.

In last trading session, Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) saw 1.28 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $47.03 trading at -$8.91 or -15.93% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.53B. That closing price of SPT’s stock is at a discount of -203.23% from its 52-week high price of $142.61 and is indicating a premium of 18.37% from its 52-week low price of $38.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.49 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 447.96K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sprout Social Inc. (SPT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.06 in the current quarter.

Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -15.93%, in the last five days SPT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the stock touched $47.03 price level, adding 24.56% to its value on the day. Sprout Social Inc.’s shares saw a change of -48.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.58% in past 5-day. Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) showed a performance of -31.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.07 million shares which calculate 7.3 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $74.82 to the stock, which implies a rise of 37.14% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $65.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $100.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -112.63% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -38.21% for stock’s current value.

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sprout Social Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -19.21% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 15.38% while that of industry is -8.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 34.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $60.28 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $64.64 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

SPT Dividends

Sprout Social Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.88% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 95.69 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.51%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 95.69% institutions for Sprout Social Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SPT for having 3.69 million shares of worth $295.7 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 7.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 3.68 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.94% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $295.16 million.

On the other hand, Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.7 million shares of worth $135.93 million or 3.65% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.14 million shares on Apr 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $69.9 million in the company or a holder of 2.46% of company’s stock.