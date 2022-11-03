Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Could Really Rise To $15.00 In 12 Months, According To Analysts.

In last trading session, Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) saw 5.29 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.79 trading at -$1.51 or -11.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.97B. That closing price of RUM’s stock is at a discount of -57.08% from its 52-week high price of $18.52 and is indicating a premium of 46.14% from its 52-week low price of $6.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.85 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.05 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Rumble Inc. (RUM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -11.35%, in the last five days RUM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the stock touched $11.79 price level, adding 12.41% to its value on the day. Rumble Inc.’s shares saw a change of 8.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.78% in past 5-day. Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) showed a performance of -12.54% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 21.4% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -27.23% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -27.23% for stock’s current value.

RUM Dividends

Rumble Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM)’s Major holders