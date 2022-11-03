RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) At $1.53: What To Do?

In last trading session, RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) saw 22.01 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.53 trading at $0.16 or 11.68% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.60B. That closing price of RLX’s stock is at a discount of -285.62% from its 52-week high price of $5.90 and is indicating a premium of 41.18% from its 52-week low price of $0.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 18.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.80 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 11.68%, in the last five days RLX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 11/02/22 when the stock touched $1.53 price level, adding 4.38% to its value on the day. RLX Technology Inc.’s shares saw a change of -60.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.13% in past 5-day. RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) showed a performance of 47.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21.11 million shares which calculate 3.24 days to cover the short interests.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -30.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -30.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 14.07%.

RLX Dividends

RLX Technology Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between December 01 and December 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 39.34% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 31.42 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 51.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 31.42% institutions for RLX Technology Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. is the top institutional holder at RLX for having 60.07 million shares of worth $127.95 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 6.46% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wildcat Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 30.89 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $55.3 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 10.33 million shares of worth $20.96 million or 1.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.35 million shares on Apr 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $18.99 million in the company or a holder of 1.01% of company’s stock.