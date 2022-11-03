NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Is Currently -366.49% Below Its 52-Week High, But Upside Potential Is Still There.

In last trading session, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) saw 75.7 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.81. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.49 trading at -$0.22 or -2.27% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $16.33B. That closing price of NIO’s stock is at a discount of -366.49% from its 52-week high price of $44.27 and is indicating a premium of 11.7% from its 52-week low price of $8.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 75.06 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 49.21 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.27%, in the last five days NIO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/27/22 when the stock touched $9.49 price level, adding 11.56% to its value on the day. NIO Inc.’s shares saw a change of -70.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.21% in past 5-day. NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) showed a performance of -43.28% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 60.03 million shares which calculate 0.91 days to cover the short interests.

NIO Inc. (NIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NIO Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -47.66% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 34.29% while that of industry is -4.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -25.00% in the current quarter and calculating 57.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 120.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.55 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.81 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $1.03 billion and $1.23 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 50.70% while estimating it to be 46.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -14.40% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -41.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -0.15%.

NIO Dividends

NIO Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 07 and November 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.47% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 37.75 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 37.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 37.75% institutions for NIO Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at NIO for having 88.75 million shares of worth $1.87 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 5.83% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 64.59 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.36 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 30.56 million shares of worth $697.92 million or 2.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 18.35 million shares on Apr 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $306.36 million in the company or a holder of 1.21% of company’s stock.