NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Rises 3.82%, But An Additional Surge May Follow.

In recent trading session, NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) saw 9.21 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.63 trading at $0.06 or 3.82% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $11.93M. That most recent trading price of NURO’s stock is at a discount of -433.74% from its 52-week high price of $8.70 and is indicating a premium of 5.52% from its 52-week low price of $1.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 375.51K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.82%, in the last five days NURO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 11/03/22 when the stock touched $1.63 price level, adding 19.7% to its value on the day. NeuroMetrix Inc.’s shares saw a change of -68.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.29% in past 5-day. NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) showed a performance of -44.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.35 million shares which calculate 0.42 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $50.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 96.74% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $50.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $50.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2967.48% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2967.48% for stock’s current value.

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 76.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 35.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

NURO Dividends

NeuroMetrix Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 25 and January 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.30% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.55 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14.55% institutions for NeuroMetrix Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at NURO for having 0.32 million shares of worth $0.51 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 4.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 54937.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $88173.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.22 million shares of worth $0.35 million or 2.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 94942.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.15 million in the company or a holder of 1.22% of company’s stock.