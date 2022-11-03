NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Reduces -10.63% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In recent trading session, NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) saw 0.99 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.55 trading at $3.63 or 36.54% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $698.07M. That most recent trading price of NRDS’s stock is at a discount of -154.17% from its 52-week high price of $34.44 and is indicating a premium of 47.82% from its 52-week low price of $7.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 236.62K if we extend that period to 3-months.

NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 36.54%, in the last five days NRDS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 11/03/22 when the stock touched $13.55 price level, adding 3.56% to its value on the day. NerdWallet Inc.’s shares saw a change of -36.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.63% in past 5-day. NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) showed a performance of 0.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.42 million shares which calculate 8.35 days to cover the short interests.

NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NerdWallet Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -3.22% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 46.34% while that of industry is -8.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 84.60% in the current quarter and calculating 31.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 36.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $131.49 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $142.58 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $99.5 million and $129.1 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 32.20% while estimating it to be 10.40% for the next quarter.

NRDS Dividends

NerdWallet Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 54.78 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 56.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 54.78% institutions for NerdWallet Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Innovius Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at NRDS for having 5.21 million shares of worth $70.64 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 12.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Institutional Venture Management XIV, LLC, which was holding about 4.45 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.60% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $60.4 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios-IT Services are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.18 million shares of worth $15.94 million or 2.80% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.99 million shares on Aug 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $13.41 million in the company or a holder of 2.35% of company’s stock.