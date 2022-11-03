Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Has Recovered -76.10% To Date, But An Additional -1728.37% Is Possible.

In recent trading session, Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) saw 2.43 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.41 trading at $0.0 or 0.28% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $47.76M. That most recent trading price of JWEL’s stock is at a discount of -1728.37% from its 52-week high price of $25.78 and is indicating a premium of 31.91% from its 52-week low price of $0.96. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 86530.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 497.64K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.28%, in the last five days JWEL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/28/22 when the stock touched $1.41 price level, adding 7.24% to its value on the day. Jowell Global Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -93.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.73% in past 5-day. Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) showed a performance of -45.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 43680.0 shares which calculate 0.79 days to cover the short interests.

JWEL Dividends

Jowell Global Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on June 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.59% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.14 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.14% institutions for Jowell Global Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Citadel Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at JWEL for having 14873.0 shares of worth $32720.0. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 0.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 14581.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $32078.0.