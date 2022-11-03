Is WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE), -277.99% Below Its High, Poised For A Strong Recovery?

In last trading session, WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) saw 5.58 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.68 trading at -$0.03 or -1.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.01B. That closing price of WE’s stock is at a discount of -277.99% from its 52-week high price of $10.13 and is indicating a premium of 27.61% from its 52-week low price of $1.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.7 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.59 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.11%, in the last five days WE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/27/22 when the stock touched $2.68 price level, adding 9.15% to its value on the day. WeWork Inc.’s shares saw a change of -68.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.27% in past 5-day. WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) showed a performance of -10.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 80.45 million shares which calculate 13.08 days to cover the short interests.

WeWork Inc. (WE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that WeWork Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -61.99% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 87.49% while that of industry is 13.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $824.31 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $906.13 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

WE Dividends

WeWork Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 14 and November 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.63% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.75 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 83.75% institutions for WeWork Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. SB Global Advisers Ltd is the top institutional holder at WE for having 324.35 million shares of worth $2.21 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 45.98% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD, which was holding about 81.08 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $552.95 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 11.59 million shares of worth $84.49 million or 1.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.28 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $76.92 million in the company or a holder of 1.60% of company’s stock.