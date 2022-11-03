Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) Is Currently -376.92% Below Its 52-Week High, But Downside Potential Could Surprise You.

In last trading session, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) saw 1.95 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.86. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.65 trading at -$0.03 or -4.57% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $127.92M. That closing price of HYMC’s stock is at a discount of -376.92% from its 52-week high price of $3.10 and is indicating a premium of 56.92% from its 52-week low price of $0.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.06 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.59 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.57%, in the last five days HYMC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/31/22 when the stock touched $0.65 price level, adding 9.72% to its value on the day. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s shares saw a change of 6.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.49% in past 5-day. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) showed a performance of -12.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.87 million shares which calculate 0.87 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 95.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $13.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1900.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1900.0% for stock’s current value.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -97.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

0 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $9.17 million for the same.

HYMC Dividends

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 08 and November 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.50 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 22.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17.50% institutions for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at HYMC for having 24.39 million shares of worth $56.11 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 12.38% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 1.51 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.77% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.47 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.28 million shares of worth $3.64 million or 1.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.98 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.09 million in the company or a holder of 0.50% of company’s stock.