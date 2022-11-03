Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Has Made The 69.95% Recovery, Could Gain Another -7.83% Ahead

In recent trading session, Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) saw 1.14 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.35 trading at $1.5 or 16.89% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $389.49M. That most recent trading price of HDSN’s stock is at a discount of -7.83% from its 52-week high price of $11.16 and is indicating a premium of 69.95% from its 52-week low price of $3.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 726.34K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 16.89%, in the last five days HDSN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 11/03/22 when the stock touched $10.35 price level, adding 0.38% to its value on the day. Hudson Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of 99.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.61% in past 5-day. Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) showed a performance of 7.66% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.81 million shares which calculate 1.58 days to cover the short interests.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Hudson Technologies Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 23.95% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 159.42% while that of industry is 5.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 50.00% in the current quarter and calculating -17.60% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 57.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $96.02 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $85.34 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $51.07 million and $60.65 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 88.00% while estimating it to be 40.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 667.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.00%.

HDSN Dividends

Hudson Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.30% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 71.18 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 71.18% institutions for Hudson Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC is the top institutional holder at HDSN for having 3.42 million shares of worth $21.26 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 7.62% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC, which was holding about 2.98 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18.53 million.

On the other hand, Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.8 million shares of worth $11.18 million or 4.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.98 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $7.36 million in the company or a holder of 2.18% of company’s stock.