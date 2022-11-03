Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) Falls -37.10% In 2022; Is It Still Attractive At $33.61?

In recent trading session, Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) saw 0.53 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $33.61 trading at $2.77 or 8.98% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $443.17M. That most recent trading price of HUDI’s stock is at a discount of -102.32% from its 52-week high price of $68.00 and is indicating a premium of 73.37% from its 52-week low price of $8.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 65.51K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 8.98%, in the last five days HUDI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 11/03/22 when the stock touched $33.61 price level, adding 15.06% to its value on the day. Huadi International Group Co. Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -3.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.26% in past 5-day. Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) showed a performance of 8.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 24320.0 shares which calculate 1.02 days to cover the short interests.

HUDI Dividends

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 75.55% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.26 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.08%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.26% institutions for Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at HUDI for having 16299.0 shares of worth $0.37 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 0.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, which was holding about 16369.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.37 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Steel ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 18883.0 shares of worth $0.38 million or 0.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13833.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.28 million in the company or a holder of 0.10% of company’s stock.