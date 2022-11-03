HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Is 8.24% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Will It Remain So?

In recent trading session, HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) saw 0.85 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $27.80 trading at -$0.06 or -0.22% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.06B. That most recent trading price of HCP’s stock is at a discount of -270.32% from its 52-week high price of $102.95 and is indicating a premium of 8.24% from its 52-week low price of $25.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.19 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.43 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For HashiCorp Inc. (HCP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.31 in the current quarter.

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.22%, in the last five days HCP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 11/01/22 when the stock touched $27.80 price level, adding 13.12% to its value on the day. HashiCorp Inc.’s shares saw a change of -69.40% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.63% in past 5-day. HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) showed a performance of -16.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.01 million shares which calculate 6.18 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $43.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 36.09% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $37.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $54.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -94.24% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -33.09% for stock’s current value.

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that HashiCorp Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -48.92% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 10.28% while that of industry is 3.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 33.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $102.29 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $106.3 million in the next quarter that will end on Oct 2022.

HCP Dividends

HashiCorp Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on September 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 78.68 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.89%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 78.68% institutions for HashiCorp Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Mayfield XIV Management (UGP), Ltd. is the top institutional holder at HCP for having 26.22 million shares of worth $1.42 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 66.46% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Institutional Venture Management XVI, LLC, which was holding about 7.01 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 17.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $378.39 million.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.36 million shares of worth $98.88 million or 8.51% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.77 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $51.98 million in the company or a holder of 4.48% of company’s stock.