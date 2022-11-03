Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Drops -38.70% In 2022; Is It Affordable At $6.05?

In last trading session, Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY) saw 1.51 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.05 trading at $0.05 or 0.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.23B. That closing price of GETY’s stock is at a discount of -526.12% from its 52-week high price of $37.88 and is indicating a premium of 25.45% from its 52-week low price of $4.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.5 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 674.25K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.21 in the current quarter.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.83%, in the last five days GETY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/31/22 when the stock touched $6.05 price level, adding 19.87% to its value on the day. Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -38.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved 27.91% in past 5-day. Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY) showed a performance of -8.61% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.56 to the stock, which implies a rise of 58.45% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $33.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -445.45% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -32.23% for stock’s current value.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $242.8 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $244.8 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

GETY Dividends

Getty Images Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in December and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 197.60% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 96.65 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of -99.02%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 96.65% institutions for Getty Images Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp is the top institutional holder at GETY for having 5.47 million shares of worth $54.23 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 6.60% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Fir Tree Capital Management LLP, which was holding about 4.75 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $47.15 million.

On the other hand, RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Income Fund and Merger Fund, The are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.16 million shares of worth $11.51 million or 1.40% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.75 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $7.49 million in the company or a holder of 0.91% of company’s stock.